Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 7,404 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,404 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. BluePointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 12,620 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $88.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.16. The company has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

