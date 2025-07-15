Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,878 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,878 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 62,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 price target on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.88.
Adobe Stock Performance
Shares of ADBE stock opened at $366.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $395.75 and a 200 day moving average of $404.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.01 and a 1 year high of $587.75.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Analysts Upgrade Roku Stock: Can It Deliver and Go Beyond?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Shield Your Portfolio From Aug. 1 Tariffs With This Low-Vol ETF
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- NVDA Greenlight: China H20 Sales Spark 50% Rally Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.