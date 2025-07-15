Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,878 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,878 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 62,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 price target on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.88.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $366.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $395.75 and a 200 day moving average of $404.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.01 and a 1 year high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.