Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of VBR stock opened at $201.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $219.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

