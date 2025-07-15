Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,121,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,010,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,353,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 942.4% in the first quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 290,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,913,000 after buying an additional 262,362 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,707,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 221,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,370,000 after buying an additional 46,072 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $94.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.49. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $96.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.47.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

