Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 287 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,740 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 114,061 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after buying an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.0% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.5% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 39,693 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.7% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $220,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,507.82. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $537,546.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,810.88. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,310,735. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $154.29 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $211.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.39.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

