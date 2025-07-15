BIP Wealth LLC Sells 223 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

BIP Wealth LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 47,898 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,887.7% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $73.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.40 and a 200 day moving average of $68.48. The company has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $73.87.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

