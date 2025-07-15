RH (NYSE:RH) and Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Critical Comparison

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) and Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

RH has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edgewell Personal Care has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of RH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of RH shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RH 3 4 10 0 2.41 Edgewell Personal Care 1 2 4 0 2.43

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for RH and Edgewell Personal Care, as reported by MarketBeat.

RH currently has a consensus price target of $270.35, indicating a potential upside of 38.23%. Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.26%. Given RH’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe RH is more favorable than Edgewell Personal Care.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RH and Edgewell Personal Care”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RH $3.18 billion 1.15 $72.41 million $4.20 46.57 Edgewell Personal Care $2.25 billion 0.55 $98.60 million $1.71 15.53

Edgewell Personal Care has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RH. Edgewell Personal Care is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RH and Edgewell Personal Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RH 2.57% -67.71% 2.60% Edgewell Personal Care 3.81% 9.20% 3.81%

Summary

RH beats Edgewell Personal Care on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company was formerly known as Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to RH in January 2017. RH was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Corte Madera, California.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other. Its Wet shave products are sold under the Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Edge, Skintimate, Shave Guard and Personna brand names. Its Sun and Skin Care products are sold under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones and Playtex brand names and offers Wet Ones, portable hand wipes category, and Playtex household gloves, the branded household glove in the United States. Its Feminine Care segment markets its products under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree and o.b. brands and markets pads and liners. Its All Other segment includes infant care, pet care and miscellaneous other products.

