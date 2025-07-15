Analyzing Finance of America Companies (FOA) & The Competition

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) is one of 19 public companies in the “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Finance of America Companies to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Finance of America Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Finance of America Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of shares of all “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Finance of America Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Finance of America Companies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finance of America Companies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Finance of America Companies Competitors 154 684 989 15 2.47

Valuation and Earnings

Finance of America Companies presently has a consensus target price of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 14.18%. As a group, “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies have a potential upside of 22.55%. Given Finance of America Companies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Finance of America Companies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Finance of America Companies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Finance of America Companies $338.17 million $15.49 million 6.25 Finance of America Companies Competitors $18.33 billion $1.82 billion -67.68

Finance of America Companies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Finance of America Companies. Finance of America Companies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Finance of America Companies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finance of America Companies N/A -3.12% -0.04% Finance of America Companies Competitors -5.93% -85.16% -0.75%

Risk & Volatility

Finance of America Companies has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finance of America Companies’ rivals have a beta of 1.33, meaning that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Finance of America Companies beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Finance of America Companies

(Get Free Report)

Finance of America Companies Inc. a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners. The Portfolio Management segment provides product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, servicing oversight, and asset management services for borrowers and investors. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Finance of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.