Bogart Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,356,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,780 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,050,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,260,000 after buying an additional 99,181 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $597,379,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,905,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,349,000 after acquiring an additional 990,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,647,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,373,000 after acquiring an additional 167,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.35.

Vertiv Price Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $124.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.61. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The firm has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.75.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 0.14%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. The trade was a 82.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.