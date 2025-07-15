Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 18.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% in the first quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total transaction of $689,397.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.22, for a total transaction of $2,026,732.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,744.96. This represents a 77.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054 in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. CLSA started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $742.00 target price (up previously from $642.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $800.55.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $752.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $209.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $735.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $647.51. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $790.60.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

