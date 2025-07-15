PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,064 shares during the period. PulteGroup makes up approximately 5.4% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $24,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $112.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.77. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.07 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.29.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 22.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.08.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

