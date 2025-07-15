Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 73,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,246,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 3.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 132,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,477,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 43,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.18.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $3,461,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 475,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,819,775.92. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $32,310.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,344.11. This trade represents a 0.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.9%

BX opened at $163.49 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $200.96. The company has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.55.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 19.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.05%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

