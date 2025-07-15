Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,596 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $544,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,106 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 71,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $113.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.37. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
