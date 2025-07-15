Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Stake in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Up 1.6%

Allstate stock opened at $196.35 on Tuesday. The Allstate Corporation has a twelve month low of $162.27 and a twelve month high of $213.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.07.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

