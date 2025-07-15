Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 407 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $223.19 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.87.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

