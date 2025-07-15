Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Citigroup by 14.3% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank increased its position in Citigroup by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of C stock opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.92. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $88.83.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 35.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on C

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.