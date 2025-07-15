Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $23,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.89 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

