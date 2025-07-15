Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Sells 23 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $501.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.19.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock opened at $507.51 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $533.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.24. The firm has a market cap of $137.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.