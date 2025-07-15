West Family Investments Inc. Sells 361 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

West Family Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of West Family Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.57. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $96.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.3322 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

