Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $29,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MSI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.25.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $414.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $416.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.53. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.17 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

