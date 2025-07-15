18,163 Shares in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Purchased by Accredited Investor Services LLC

Accredited Investor Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 592,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 301,805 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,101,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $644,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,093,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,683,000 after buying an additional 162,103 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 256,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 136,404 shares during the period.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance

NCZ stock opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

