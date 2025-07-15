Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,780 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 805.0% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bernstein Bank reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,376.04. This trade represents a 50.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $165.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of -69.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.10 and its 200-day moving average is $180.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.07. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $159.35 and a 52 week high of $261.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -170.71%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.