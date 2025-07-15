Whittier Trust Co. Buys 149,454 Shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,454 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Invitation Home worth $16,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Invitation Home by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Home during the fourth quarter worth about $867,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Home during the fourth quarter worth about $7,251,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Home by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Home by 3,772.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Invitation Home from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup raised Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Invitation Home from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Invitation Home from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Invitation Home from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.97.

Insider Activity at Invitation Home

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $4,969,704.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 642,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,481,727.93. The trade was a 18.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Home Stock Performance

INVH opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Home has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $674.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.77 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.65%.

Invitation Home Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

