Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SLYV stock opened at $83.17 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $96.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

