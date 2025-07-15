Concord Asset Management LLC VA Decreases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Concord Asset Management LLC VA decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $220.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $199.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.26 and a 200-day moving average of $184.40.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Arete started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Arete Research raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.49.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

