Concord Asset Management LLC VA Purchases 5,500 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Concord Asset Management LLC VA increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 516.3% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $60.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.85. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $60.86.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

