Concord Asset Management LLC VA Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Concord Asset Management LLC VA trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,731,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,923,265,000 after purchasing an additional 277,324 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,583,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,098,305,000 after buying an additional 65,965 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,174,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,807,438,000 after buying an additional 902,354 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,136,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,796,415,000 after buying an additional 1,299,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,886,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,710,000 after buying an additional 219,032 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.62.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP opened at $303.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $123.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $312.99 and its 200 day moving average is $304.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.19 and a 12-month high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 77.33%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

