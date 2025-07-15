Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,287 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,372 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $4,363,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,875. The trade was a 30.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE V opened at $350.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $646.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $356.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.09. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

