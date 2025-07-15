First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,836,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,530,000 after purchasing an additional 364,307 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 35.3% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $278.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.04 and a 52-week high of $279.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.20.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.50%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (down previously from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $233.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.06.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

