CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Position Lifted by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises about 1.4% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,633,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,339,555,000 after buying an additional 726,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CSX by 21.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,383,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,743 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,103,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $810,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $780,194,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,124,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,696,000 after purchasing an additional 707,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.
CSX Stock Performance
CSX opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75. CSX Corporation has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.10.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Equities analysts expect that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CSX Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.14%.
CSX Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Palantir Gets Price Hike From Wedbush Amid High Valuation
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Will Dollar Tree Break Out After a New $2.5 Billion Buyback?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- These 3 Undervalued Stocks Could Surge as Value Rotation Nears
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.