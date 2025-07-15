Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) is Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 328,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,785 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 6.7% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $12,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $43.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average of $39.52.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

