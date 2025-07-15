Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 855 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $119.99 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.35.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

