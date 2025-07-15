Coelacanth Energy (CVE:CEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Capital

Coelacanth Energy (CVE:CEI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.

Coelacanth Energy Price Performance

CVE CEI remained flat at C$0.84 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,620. Coelacanth Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.69 and a 12-month high of C$0.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$445.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.84.

Get Coelacanth Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coelacanth Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Jody Denis sold 54,960 shares of Coelacanth Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total transaction of C$43,968.00. Also, Senior Officer Nolan Gregory Chicoine sold 78,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total transaction of C$62,922.40. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 379,524 shares of company stock worth $303,619. 31.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coelacanth Energy Company Profile

Coelacanth Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company owns approximately 150 net sections of Montney acreage located in the Two Rivers area of northeastern British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coelacanth Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coelacanth Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.