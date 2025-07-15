Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 37,265 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 190,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Medtronic by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,539 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Medtronic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.47.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of MDT stock opened at $89.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.89 and a 200 day moving average of $86.96. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $76.68 and a 1-year high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 78.45%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

