Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Stock Price Down 13.3% – Time to Sell?

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 13.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 8,000,795 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 186,480,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Oracle Power Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £968,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Get Oracle Power alerts:

Oracle Power (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

About Oracle Power

Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.