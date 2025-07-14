Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Takes $289,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. May Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 69.7% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Unilever by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 934,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,668,000 after acquiring an additional 232,945 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Unilever by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 45,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 56.7% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. UBS Group raised Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Unilever Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $60.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.41. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.86.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.5151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

