Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning,Digital Look reports. They currently have a £247 ($333.11) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £268 ($361.43) to £271 ($365.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £213.40 ($287.80) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is £192.62 and its 200 day moving average price is £195.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of £48.30 billion, a PE ratio of -76.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of £137.45 ($185.37) and a 1-year high of £237 ($319.62).

In other news, insider Rob Coldrake sold 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of £184 ($248.15), for a total value of £23,736 ($32,010.79). Also, insider Peter Jackson sold 1,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of £184 ($248.15), for a total value of £305,256 ($411,673.63). 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flutter Entertainment is the world’s largest online sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognised brands.

