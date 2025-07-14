Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning,Digital Look reports. They currently have a £247 ($333.11) target price on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £268 ($361.43) to £271 ($365.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Flutter Entertainment
Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 0.4%
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Rob Coldrake sold 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of £184 ($248.15), for a total value of £23,736 ($32,010.79). Also, insider Peter Jackson sold 1,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of £184 ($248.15), for a total value of £305,256 ($411,673.63). 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Flutter Entertainment Company Profile
Flutter Entertainment is the world’s largest online sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognised brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Flutter Entertainment
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Small Caps Drawing Insider and Institutional Support
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Analysts Bet Big on Uber Stock’s Expansion in Autonomous Driving
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Catalysts Converge on Intel Ahead of a Critical Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.