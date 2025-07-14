Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 248,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,324 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $50.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.84.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.