Contrasting Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT.A) and Its Peers

Profitability

This table compares Haverty Furniture Companies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haverty Furniture Companies N/A N/A N/A Haverty Furniture Companies Competitors 6.52% 33.77% 8.67%

Volatility and Risk

Haverty Furniture Companies has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haverty Furniture Companies’ competitors have a beta of 1.46, meaning that their average share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Haverty Furniture Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Haverty Furniture Companies pays out 95.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 49.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.8% of Haverty Furniture Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Haverty Furniture Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Haverty Furniture Companies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Haverty Furniture Companies $720.47 million N/A 17.83 Haverty Furniture Companies Competitors $26.21 billion $2.36 billion 17.54

Haverty Furniture Companies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Haverty Furniture Companies. Haverty Furniture Companies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Haverty Furniture Companies competitors beat Haverty Furniture Companies on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name. The company sells home furnishings through its retail stores, as well as through its Website. As of February 23, 2021, it operated 120 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. was founded in 1885 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

