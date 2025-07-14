TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 103,154 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 457,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,154 shares during the period. CyberArk Software accounts for about 2.5% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $154,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 421.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CYBR stock opened at $374.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.51 and a beta of 1.00. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $421.00.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $485.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.04.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

