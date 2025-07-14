30,440 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Purchased by Graybill Wealth Management LTD.

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

NYSE:DEO opened at $103.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Diageo plc has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $142.73. The company has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.56.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

