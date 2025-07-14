SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 1,063 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36,500.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $249.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $234.11 and a 52 week high of $289.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

