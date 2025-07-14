Head to Head Analysis: Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) and CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) and CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and CN Energy Group., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) 0 0 2 0 3.00 CN Energy Group. 0 0 0 0 0.00

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 118.37%. Given Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) is more favorable than CN Energy Group..

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has a beta of -0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CN Energy Group. has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and CN Energy Group.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) N/A -28.86% -21.70% CN Energy Group. N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of CN Energy Group. shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and CN Energy Group.”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) $168,000.00 219.32 -$2.08 million ($0.39) -17.03 CN Energy Group. $50.96 million 0.15 -$14.04 million N/A N/A

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CN Energy Group..

Summary

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) beats CN Energy Group. on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 404.7 megawatts. It has operations in the United States, Sweden, Israel, the British Overseas Territory of Gibraltar, Greece, Portugal, China, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as EWPG Holding AB (publ) and changed its name to Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in June 2021. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About CN Energy Group.

CN Energy Group. Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of wood-based activated carbon primarily in China. The company’s activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also engages in the generation and supply of biomass electricity; production of steam for heating; sale of minerals, stone, metal materials, construction materials, wood, chemical materials and products, rubber products, and paper products; management and conversion of forest and natural ecosystem; and forest acquisition, rights transfer, and nurturing, and timber harvesting and processing activities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Lishui, China.

