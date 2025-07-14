Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $873,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 40.3% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 295.5% in the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 24,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $467.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $469.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.67. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $418.88 and a one year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday. Melius cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.47.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

