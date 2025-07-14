Private Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 322,818 Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 322,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,752,000. Guardant Health accounts for 1.6% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of Guardant Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 180.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Guardant Health from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Guardant Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 6,672 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $322,791.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,591.38. This trade represents a 40.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 3,337 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $157,573.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,503. The trade was a 23.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 342,274 shares of company stock worth $17,080,589. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $50.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.87. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $53.42.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.91 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

