Private Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 322,818 Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 322,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,752,000. Guardant Health accounts for 1.6% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of Guardant Health as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 180.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Guardant Health from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Guardant Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.
Insider Transactions at Guardant Health
In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 6,672 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $322,791.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,591.38. This trade represents a 40.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 3,337 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $157,573.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,503. The trade was a 23.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 342,274 shares of company stock worth $17,080,589. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Guardant Health Trading Down 2.0%
NASDAQ:GH opened at $50.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.87. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $53.42.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.91 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.
Guardant Health Profile
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Guardant Health
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Catalysts Converge on Intel Ahead of a Critical Earnings Report
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Conagra at Rock Bottom: 7% Yield & Turnaround Poised
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Delta Air Lines Could Reach New Highs in 2025—And Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.