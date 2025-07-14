Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) is Leelyn Smith LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Leelyn Smith LLC reduced its stake in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,867 shares during the quarter. Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Leelyn Smith LLC owned 5.54% of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $24,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,614,000. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2,576.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000.

Get Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

Shares of JSMD opened at $78.06 on Monday. Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $83.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.50. The firm has a market cap of $537.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.