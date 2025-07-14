Hughes Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 595 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $82.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.61 and a 200-day moving average of $81.11. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3207 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

