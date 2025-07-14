Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $11.26 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $11,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 306.1% during the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $11,625,142.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 201,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,264,399.74. This represents a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.28, for a total transaction of $291,557.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,864. This trade represents a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,446 shares of company stock valued at $31,154,717. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $124.53 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $135.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $84.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

