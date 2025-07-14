Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,857,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,403,982,000 after purchasing an additional 888,087 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,672,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,012,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,096,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,458,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,993,036 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,449,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,052,973,000 after purchasing an additional 726,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,470,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $9,852,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 275,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,877,251.72. This trade represents a 22.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,876,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 148,167 shares in the company, valued at $18,538,655.04. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 254,446 shares of company stock valued at $31,154,717. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $84.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $124.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.01. The stock has a market cap of $139.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $135.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.