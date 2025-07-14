Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Reduces Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $630,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,267,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,281,000 after acquiring an additional 35,778 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $167.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.55. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.90 and a twelve month high of $233.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

